NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority discussed a possible doomsday scenario of deep service cuts and higher tolls Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has left the agency in serious financial trouble. Now, the pressure is on the feds to help.

“We are in the midst of a once-in-100-years fiscal tsunami, which has left our infrastructure intact but demolished fully 40% of our revenues,” MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said Wednesday.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, a painfully scaled-back transit system may be the only way out of the catastrophic financial hardships triggered by the pandemic.

The MTA projects a deficit of more than $16 billion through 2024.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The agency warns riders and employees that without big help from the federal government, they may have to brace for workforce reductions, service cuts, more stalled improvements and higher tolls.

It’s a start, officials say, with ridership a fraction of what it was.

This past Monday saw 2.2 million subway riders, compared to the seven million daily customers this time last year.

Officials are calling on the federal government for a big cut of the wide-ranging, multi-trillion dollar relief plan being debated in Congress.

The MTA says it can initially cut things like overtime and consulting, but more drastic cuts will have to be considered at the August board meeting.