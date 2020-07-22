SEVERE WEATHERThunderstorms Sweep Through Tri-State Area, Causing Flooding And Knocking Out Power
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parents will have to wait even longer to find out whether New York schools will reopen in the fall.

Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Wednesday he won’t make a firm decision about in-person classes until September, just days before the start of school.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

He said there’s no way yet to know whether it will be safe for students to return in the fall.

