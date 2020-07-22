Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parents will have to wait even longer to find out whether New York schools will reopen in the fall.
Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Wednesday he won’t make a firm decision about in-person classes until September, just days before the start of school.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- How Make Your Own Face Covering
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
He said there’s no way yet to know whether it will be safe for students to return in the fall.