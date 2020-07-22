The remainder of the morning should be pretty quiet with clouds giving way to some sun. It’s this afternoon that we’re expecting iso’d t’storms mainly after about 2/3 PM, but it looks like the bulk of the t’storm activity will hold off until after 6/7 PM. These storms will have the potential to be strong to severe with downpours, gusty winds and hail being the main threats… even an iso’d tornado can’t be ruled out (best bet north). Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds, more humid conditions and highs around 90… feeling like the low to mid 90s… feeling like the mid 90s to around 100 S&W of the city (heat advisory). ***We’re forecasting 90 degrees for Central Park… would be our 5th consecutive day***

Showers/t’storms will roll through this evening with things quieting down overnight. Temps will fall into the mid 70s again.

Showers/t’storms are likely tomorrow, mainly into the afternoon, with a marginal/low-end chance for severe t’storms. It will be warm and muggy again with highs in the upper 80s… feeling like the low 90s.

A cold front will sag south of the area on Friday paving the way for an overall decent day, though an iso’d t’storm can’t be ruled out. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.