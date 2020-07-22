NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD began clearing protesters from an encampment outside City Hall early Wednesday morning.
Several hundred officers in riot gear moved in around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, making seven arrests.
WATCH: NYPD Officials Address Reporters After Clearing Occupy City Hall
Chief Raymond Spinella told reporters a brick was thrown at an officer, who was not injured.
Otherwise, he said, the operation “went smoothly.”
Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD would decide when to clear the park.
“The police department has closely monitored the situation at the park since its inception,” said Spinella. “We felt the time had come to end the occupation and allow cleanup crews to begin the process of removing the graffiti.”
Spinella said the area will be on lockdown for weeks as the cleanup gets underway.
The protesters had been camped out there for a month, calling to defund the NYPD, help the formerly incarcerated and provide affordable housing.
