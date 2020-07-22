Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Planned Parenthood is removing the name of pioneering birth control advocate Margaret Sanger from its clinic in Lower Manhattan.
The group says Sanger has long provoked controversy because of her support for eugenics, a movement to promote selective breeding that often targeted people of color and the disabled.
Sanger was one of the founder of Planned Parenthood of America more than a century ago.
The clinic on Bleecker Street in SoHo will now be known as Manhattan Health Center.