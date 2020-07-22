'Occupation' OverNYPD Officers In Riot Gear Clear Occupy City Hall Encampment
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hostess Brands, Local TV, Recall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Check your cabinets.

Hostess Products issued a voluntary recall for some of their Raspberry Zingers products over mold concerns.

According to the FDA, the affected products may develop mold before their “best by” date.

Product Item UPC Batch Best By Date
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh) 888109110604 H061224000, 08/26/2020
H061324000 08/27/2020
H061424000 08/28/2020
H061524000 08/29/2020
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen) 888109110604 H061524000
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh) 888109010089 H061224000 08/26/2020
H061324000 08/27/2020
H061424000 08/28/2020
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen) 888109010089 H061424000
H061524000
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count) 888109010089 H061224000 8/26/2020

If you have one of the products, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have questions, you can call 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Eastern time.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply