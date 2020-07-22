Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Check your cabinets.
Hostess Products issued a voluntary recall for some of their Raspberry Zingers products over mold concerns.
According to the FDA, the affected products may develop mold before their “best by” date.
|Product
|Item UPC
|Batch
|Best By Date
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh)
|888109110604
|H061224000,
|08/26/2020
|H061324000
|08/27/2020
|H061424000
|08/28/2020
|H061524000
|08/29/2020
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen)
|888109110604
|H061524000
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh)
|888109010089
|H061224000
|08/26/2020
|H061324000
|08/27/2020
|H061424000
|08/28/2020
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen)
|888109010089
|H061424000
|H061524000
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count)
|888109010089
|H061224000
|8/26/2020
If you have one of the products, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
If you have questions, you can call 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Eastern time.
For more information, click here.