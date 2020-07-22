Comments
SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There were big problems for NJ TRANSIT trains Wednesday morning after New Jersey’s Portal Bridge over the Hackensack River became stuck earlier.
The Portal Bridge got stuck around 9:50 a.m. Service was restored by noon.
Trains were held clear of the bridge, causing delays in both directions between New York and New Jersey.
The bridge, which is owned by Amtrak, is 110 years old and is slated to be replaced with a higher clearance bridge that won’t open and close if the Gateway Project gets off the ground.