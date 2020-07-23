Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a group of suspects caught on camera beating a 12-year-old boy inside a Brooklyn deli.
The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. on July 13 inside a store on Marcy Avenue near Pulaski Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police said a group of six male suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head and body.
He suffered a bruise to his head but refused medical attention at the scene.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.