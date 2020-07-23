Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say two men stole a 72-year-old woman’s purse Tuesday in the Bronx, leaving her badly injured.
The woman was walking from a store when the suspects approached her around 2 p.m. on the corner of Brook Avenue and East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section.
Police said they grabbed her purse, causing her to fall.
The victim hurt her hip and head and suffered multiple bruises. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police continue to search for her attackers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.