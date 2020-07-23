NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released body cam video of a deadly police-involved shooting at an apartment in Harlem.
It shows officers confronting a shooting suspect who was in a violent struggle with another man.
In the video, an officer can be heard yelling, “Hands, hands, hands!”
On May 20, police responded to a call about shots fired at an apartment building on Saint Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street.
The NYPD says moments before, the suspect shot his sister-in-law and was trying to stab a man with a kitchen knife.
The officers opened fired after the suspect ignored repeated commands to show his hands, they say.
The 45-year-old woman died at the scene. The other victim was treated for stab wounds.
The motive remains unclear.