Through midday we’re only expecting iso’d showers or even a rumble of thunder. It’s really after 1/2 PM when we’ll start to see showers/t’storms pop up N&W with the potential for severe t’storms back in the forecast today. 2  Outside of that, it will be hot and humid (heat advisory across northeast NJ, the city, Long Island and areas N&E… feeling like the mid to upper 90s) with highs around 90. ***We’re going for 90 in Central Park, so if we hit it, it would be our sixth consecutive 90+ degree day***

Showers/t’storms will continue to push through this evening with things winding down late in the evening and into the overnight. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 70s.

The better part of the day tomorrow should be okay with clouds giving way to some sun; iso’d to sct’d showers/t’storms will still be possible, but mainly south of the city. It will be hot and humid with highs in mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

