NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City residents will have a new way to beat the heat starting Friday.

Eight of the city’s public swimming pools will open for the first time.

“We’re going to be careful with them. There will be rules, there will be social distancing, there will be smart efforts to keep people safe,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during Thursday’s press briefing. “It’s also going to provide a lot of wonderful relief for residents of those neighborhoods and folks from all around.”

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, the maximum capacities have been cut down to allow for social distancing.

The following open Friday:

Mullaly in Highbridge, the Bronx

Sunset in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Kosciuszko in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

Wagner in East Harlem, Manhattan

Liberty in Jamaica, Queens

Fisher in East Elmhurst, Queens

Tottenville in Tottenville, Staten Island

Lyons in Tompkinsville, Staten Island

The mayor said seven more will welcome visitors on Aug 1.

Lifeguards were on deck Thursday as crews made final touch-ups for the reopening of Wagner Pool in East Harlem. Signage was up poolside, in locker rooms and all around gathering areas, reminding people to stay at least six feet apart.

Wagner’s capacity has been cut from 180 people to 125, Sanchez reported. Masks are required of everyone not in the water.

The parks department says cleaning crews will be constantly sanitizing high-touch surfaces, including deck chairs, tables and water fountains. A deep clean of the property will be done at the start and end of each day.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Road To Reopening New York City

“On the pool deck, we’re letting the public know, and those parents and guardians, that we will be exercising social distancing rules, we’ll be asking people to wear their face covering. We’ll have social distancing ambassadors throughout the pool deck,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver. “All staff will be playing that role to make sure people follow the rules.

“We have hand sanitizers on the deck, we have our restrooms – we went from paper to now a hand dryer. So we’ve taken all the precautions to make sure people are safe and have a pleasant experience when they’re in the pool,” he continued.

The city retrained all of its lifeguards on how to perform CPR without mouth-to-mouth.

De Blasio previously said the city’s pools wouldn’t be able to open this summer due to health concerns and budget cuts. He’s since allowed both pools and beaches to gradually reopen with new restrictions.