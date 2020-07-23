JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Help is now available for thousands of small businesses in New Jersey having a tough time paying their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced the Small Business Lease — Emergency Grant Program.
Small businesses in 64 municipalities can apply for up to $10,000 to cover their rent.
These communities fall under New Jersey’s Redevelopment Authority and include Jersey City, Newark, Montclair and Long Branch.
“These are historic urban centers and towns, which have worked hard to re-energize and redefine themselves. Look right here in Long Branch. They are areas where entrepreneurs have put it all on the line to chase a dream and where property owners have invested their time and money in the vitality of these communities,” Murphy said.
The governor says the federal CARES Act is funding the grant program.