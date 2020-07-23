NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released new photos of two men suspected of vandalizing the iconic arch in Washington Square Park.
The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. on June 29.
Police said the men threw red paint-filled balloons at two George Washington statues.
President Donald Trump posted about the suspects on Twitter, saying, “We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape. They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now!”
Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.