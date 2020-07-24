Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for two men accused of slapping an 89-year-old woman and setting her shirt on fire.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. on July 14 near 16th Avenue and 77th Street in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.
Police said the suspects approached the victim and slapped her in the face.
When she moved away, they allegedly lit her shirt on fire with a match or lighter.
Fortunately, the woman did not suffer any serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.