NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 28-year-old man is under arrest in the shooting deaths of two people in the Bronx.

Kalvin Robinson was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said Robinson opened fire on three men as they entered a building on July 5 in the Claremont section.

Joel Baba, 22, and Eghosa Imafidon, 27, were killed. A 29-year-old man was also wounded.

Police are still searching for a second shooter in the case.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

