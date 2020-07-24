NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 28-year-old man is under arrest in the shooting deaths of two people in the Bronx.
Kalvin Robinson was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said Robinson opened fire on three men as they entered a building on July 5 in the Claremont section.
Web Extra: Tracking Shootings In New York City
Joel Baba, 22, and Eghosa Imafidon, 27, were killed. A 29-year-old man was also wounded.
Police are still searching for a second shooter in the case.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.