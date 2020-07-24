NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A toddler was rushed to a local hospital after falling out of a window in Washington Heights on Friday.

The toddler is expected to be OK, according to authorities.

Police say he fell out of a second-floor window at an apartment complex on Broadway and 164th Street around 2 p.m.

A witness says the child moved accordion panels on the side of an in-window air conditioning unit, climbed out of the window, walked along the edge of the building, then fell.

Police say the 2-year-old was on a fire escape when he fell.

A witness told CBS2’s Cory James an awning broke the child’s fall.

Just below the apartment is a pharmacy, and the worker inside says he saw the young boy hit the ground.

“We run outside and we see that the little kid is on the floor,” he said. “He wasn’t bleeding or anything. His eyes were open. He wasn’t crying, and then the ambulance came … After five minutes, the mom came out crying. The dad was still upstairs, shouting, crying also. Then the mom passed out and the ambulance also took her.”

The pharmacy has surveillance camera that captured parts of the incident.

We’re told police took that footage and are reviewing it.