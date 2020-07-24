Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD continues to search for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Friday.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. near President Street and Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.
Police say 39-year-old Ancil Blackman was shot in the face. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Business owners in the area says he was well-liked.
“Good guy from neighborhood. No problem when he come in my store. He’d be fun, he’d come with the kids, we’d talk nice. Everything was good. I never see him do something bad,” one store owner said.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.