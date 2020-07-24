ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that state police and the State Liquor Authority are cracking down on restaurants and bars that are not enforcing social distancing rules.
He said local governments like New York City and places on Long Island aren’t doing enough to crack down.
WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Briefing
“One of the things that we’re watching are the bar and restaurant violations and the congregations in front of bars and restaurants. We believe that’s connected to the increase in the number of young people, the infection rate among the number of young people,” Cuomo said. “I’ve asked local governments repeatedly to step up and do the enforcement.
“They’re not enforcing it aggressively enough,” the governor added.
Violations are being issued to 37 establishments by state authorities, Cuomo said.
“NYPD, do your job,” Cuomo said.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention