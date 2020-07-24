NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city’s resilience in fighting back the coronavirus shows it will be able to recover from its latest challenges.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the mayor has to handle the rise in gun violence, homeless encampments and graffiti. He warned people will leave and not come back.

During Friday’s press briefing, de Blasio painted a different picture of the city.

“We are going to fight back the challenges. But given that this city was hit harder than any place in the country, you can already seen our strength coming back,” he said. “So there’s no question we’ll deal with these issues, as we have before.”

The mayor was asked what he would say to people who are considering leaving for the suburbs or more rural areas.

“I think what you’re going to see is, quickly as we come back, many, many people will sense opportunity,” he said. “What you’re going to see is some people will stand back, other people will surge forward. We saw it after every crisis we’ve had.

“Again, people had left us for dead after the ’60s and ’70s, after 9/11, after the Great Recession,” he continued. “Consistent pattern – the strength of New York City and the appeal of New York City comes to the fore, and people start investing, people start coming here.”

Cuomo specifically called on de Blasio to clean the graffiti that’s springing up around the city.

“People need to see that progress. They certainly don’t need to see deterioration,” the governor said Thursday. “Graffiti is something we can handle. We’re not talking about curing COVID.”

As CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer reported, the city has stopped taking 311 complaints for graffiti and zeroed out its removal budget.

A spokesperson for the mayor told CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer, “the city is cleaning up graffiti even as we speak,” but that only relates to public buildings, not private ones.