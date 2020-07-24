TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a change in the reopening plans for New Jersey schools.
Gov. Phil Murphy now says parents can choose to have their children learn remotely full time this school year.
New Jersey updated the guidance issued in June that said schools should prepare for some in-person instruction.
Education officials say parents wanted a greater voice in whether their child should return to class.
Now, all students, including those who receive special education, are eligible for full-time remote learning.
Murphy says this will help with social distancing in classrooms.
“With this guidance, we are providing districts with even greater flexibility to ensure that they can meet this need,” he said.
“Any student participating in all remote learning should receive the same quality of instruction and other educational services provided to any other student,” said Kevin Dehmer, interim New Jersey Commissioner of Education.
The governor says the scheduled start of the school year is roughly six weeks away, but each district chooses an exact start date.