Comments
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy provided an update Friday on the cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a house party in Monmouth County.
The governor says at least 31 teenagers have now tested positive in Middletown.
RELATED STORY: New Jersey COVID-19 Cluster Linked To High School House Party, Gov. Murphy Says Teens Aren’t Cooperating With Tracers
Not all of the infections happened at the house party on July 11, however.
On Thursday, Middletown confirmed 20 new cases among teens ranging from 15-19.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- How Make Your Own Face Covering
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The governor says more of them are now cooperating with contact tracers after some initially refused to provide information.