PLAY BALLMets Home Opener Has Baseball Fans Stoked
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Middletown, Monmouth County, New Jersey

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy provided an update Friday on the cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a house party in Monmouth County.

The governor says at least 31 teenagers have now tested positive in Middletown.

RELATED STORY: New Jersey COVID-19 Cluster Linked To High School House Party, Gov. Murphy Says Teens Aren’t Cooperating With Tracers

Not all of the infections happened at the house party on July 11, however.

On Thursday, Middletown confirmed 20 new cases among teens ranging from 15-19.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The governor says more of them are now cooperating with contact tracers after some initially refused to provide information.

Comments

Leave a Reply