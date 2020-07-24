(CBSNewYork)- New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has been vocal about his desire to be moved by the franchise after not receiving a contract extension offer this offseason. Now, the safety has spoken with the New York Daily News about his trade request and issues with head coach Adam Gase.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams said to Manish Mehta. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

Adams went on to say that Gase doesn’t address the team at halftime or if there’s a problem in the locker room, preferring to allow another coach to handle it. Gase did not comment on the Daily News story.

As for the contract situation, Adams reportedly told the Daily News that general manager Joe Douglas told him that he is open to trading the safety prior to the start of this season. That may be the case, but the team has not given Adams and his agent the permission to discuss potential trades with interested teams.

The 24-year-old Adams said that the poor communication from the team with regards to his contract situation has been the problem for him.

“If they would have just simply said, ‘You know what, Jamal — we’re not going to look to pay you this year, we want to keep adding players — I would have respected that more,” Adams said. “I would say, ‘You know what? I respect it. As a man, I get it. I understand it’s a business.’ But for them to tell me that they’re going to pay me and then not send over a proposal after they said that’s what they were going to, that’s where we go wrong. And then for you to ignore me, that’s why I have a problem.”

There is still a long way to go before the season gets underway. And, at the moment, the NFL and NFLPA are still in negotiations over health and safety protocols and how the financials will look for this upcoming season. But, Adams continues to make clear he wants out.