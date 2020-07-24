Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a mostly cloudy finish to the work week with a lingering shower or storm possible into the afternoon. The best risk is south and east of the city, but it’ll be nothing like what we saw yesterday into very early this morning. Temps will reach the mid 80s.
Skies gradually clear overnight, setting us up for a hot and mainly dry weekend. Highs on Saturday will be around 90 and in the low 90s by Sunday. Sunday afternoon you’ll really start feeling it, as “feels like” temps are near 100 once again. There’s a just a slim risk of a pop-up Saturday, but it looks very isolated… most places are sunny and dry.
Sunday likely kicks off our next heat wave, with 90s continuing Monday and Tuesday.
Have a great weekend!