NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eight people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl, when a fire broke out overnight at a two-story home in Queens.
Crews were called around midnight to 64 35th Avenue in Woodside.
Neighbors said they heard multiple explosions and cries for help.
“Took a hammer and tried to maybe take those people out. We came here, there was a big blaze and people were trapped inside and they were screaming for help,” said gas station employee Khair Khan. “We couldn’t do anything, we couldn’t get near it because of the big blaze. We told those people to get upstairs, that’s all we could do. So they went upstairs.”
The fire was under control in about two hours.
Two people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. A 10-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman were also hospitalized in stable condition.
Four firefighters were injured but are expected to be OK.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.