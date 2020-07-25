JUST IN3 Charged In Murder Of 17-Year-Old Girl In Jersey City; 1 Suspect Still At Large, Police Say
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Three people are charged in the July 6 murder of a Jersey City teenager.

Two 19-year-old women and a 24-year-old man face murder and weapons charges in the death of Tyeah Garner, 17, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Garner was shot on July 6 near Rutgers Avenue and New Street while celebrating her sister’s birthday. She died at Jersey City Medical Center six hours later.

Heavenley Cherry, 19, of Jersey City, is charged with first-degree murder, murder as an accomplice, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. Cherry is detained at the  Bergen County Youth Detention Center in an unrelated case, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jahquell Carter, 24, of Jersey City, is charged with murder as an accomplice, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Carter is currently at large and could be dangerous, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 201-915-1345 or CLICK HERE to leave and anonymous tip.

Izmae Tinker-Trent, 19, of Jersey City, is charged with hindering a murder investigation. Tinker-Trent is due in court July 28.

There’s no word from prosecutors on a possible motive for Garner’s murder.

