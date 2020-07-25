NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three men who wrecked a Brooklyn bagel shop in a violent rage, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened at the Brothers’ Bagels in Dyker Heights.

Tables were thrown, drinks were tossed, a meat slicer was picked up and dropped on the floor.

Two men went on a rampage. A worker told CBS2’s Cory James it began after he told them they were closed for the night.

“I was scared, you know, because I don’t know what these guys are going to do to me,” employee Edgar Morales said.

Morales was behind the counter, watching the fury unfold. Fearing for his safety, he ran to the back.

“I run to the kitchen to get some help, but it was here, only me and the other guy,” he said.

By that time, a third suspect walked in, wearing a black jacket that was pulled over his mouth.

Surveillance video shows him joining the two suspects, kicking in the glass on the display counter

In all, the owner says, the trio left behind $13,000 in damages.

“We don’t have any problems with nobody,” owner Hector Morales said.

He says it hurts because they are trying to survive at time when money is tight.

“We’ve been working seven days, 13 hours every day to collect money to pay the rent, everything like that. We have families,” Hector Morales said.

Loyal customers like Eric Diriamio are also upset. He says this shouldn’t happen to anyone, especially this family-owned business.

“They are well-liked in the neighborhood, and it’s a shame something like this has to happen. There’s no rhyme or reason behind it,” Diriamio said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The owner hopes the surveillance video can help police identify the violent vandals before they strike again.