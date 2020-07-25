NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in New York is continuing to drop to the lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
There were at least 646 people hospitalized in the state on Friday, a new low since March 18 and down slightly from the previous day, the governor said in a statement.
The number of reported deaths in the state rose by one, to 10.
Daily statewide statistics show New York with more than 750 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing only about 1% of all tests performed. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
New York, once a pandemic hot spot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing states in the South and West. Cuomo has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing, face coverings and other practices adopted to stop the spread of the virus.
