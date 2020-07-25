YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a huge turnout in Yonkers for an event honoring a victim of gun violence Saturday.

Twenty teams participated in a softball tournament at Cook Field, including police officers, firefighters and members of the community.

They played in memory of 23-year-old Michael Nolan, who was a standout high school athlete killed in a drive-by shooting in 2015.

The money raised goes to a foundation in his name which helps local students.

“Knowing that everybody’s here to have a good time, have fun, get out of the house and be here for my brother, that’s what means a lot to me,” said James Nolan, Michael’s brother.

“You have to come because he was just that kind of person, he would do anything for you whenever you needed something,” coach John Zamora said.

This is the tournament’s fifth year.

It’s the first big event in Yonkers since the pandemic started, and organizers say precautions were taken.