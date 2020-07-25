By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a warm and bright Saturday and a bit muggy at times with temps that reached the upper 80s for many spots away from the coasts. Expect mainly clear skies overnight but it will remain warm and muggy with temps in the mid 70s around NYC, and upper 60s well north and west.

Tomorrow will be even hotter as temperatures will have no trouble reaching the lower 90s in NYC, and maybe some mid 90s in parts of NJ. The good news is that skies are expected to remain clear through the day so if you want to cool off in the backyard pool or at the beach, there won’t be any interruptions from storms.

Monday is when heat is expected to peak as temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s along with very muggy conditions. Still hot on Tuesday with a threat for strong thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area.