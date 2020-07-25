Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A teenager was seriously hurt in a stabbing early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.
Police said the 19-year-old victim got into an argument with another man following a car accident just before 2 a.m. on Fourth Avenue in Sunset Park.
It happened after the teen and his father exchanged information with two people in the other car, according to the NYPD.
The teen and his father left, but returned to the scene to dispute some of the information they were given, police said.
An argument ensued, which escalated and led to the stabbing, according to police.
The teen was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said the suspect fled the scene.