CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, NYPD, Water Rescue, West Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A jet skier is on the mend after being rescued by helicopter from the waters near the West Bronx on Saturday.

It happened just before 6 p.m.

NYPD Harbor and Aviation moved in to help the man, who hurt his knee.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police say it happened in the river near West 225th Street and Marbel Hill Avenue.

Comments

Leave a Reply