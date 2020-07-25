Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A jet skier is on the mend after being rescued by helicopter from the waters near the West Bronx on Saturday.
It happened just before 6 p.m.
NYPD Harbor and Aviation moved in to help the man, who hurt his knee.
#HappeningNow
Members of #Aviation #Harbor & #SCUBA rescue an injured operator of a jet ski in the Hudson River near West 225 St and Marbel Hill Avenue @NYPD34Pct.#NYPD SCUBA divers entered the water and assisted in the MedEvac of the injured jet skier pic.twitter.com/wZstvZmLwE
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) July 25, 2020
He was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police say it happened in the river near West 225th Street and Marbel Hill Avenue.