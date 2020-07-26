Comments
MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to Saturday’s shooting near the Americana Manhasset mall on Long Island.
Police say 22-year-old Yuri Oluh, of Queens, got into an argument with an unknown suspect in front of the mall around 1:15 p.m.
The suspect fired several shots at Oluh. Oluh was not struck and ran away.
Officers found Oluh near Searingtown Road and Northern Boulevard a short time later. They found that Oluh had a loaded silver handgun and arrested him.
Oluh is facing multiple charges for criminal possession of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.