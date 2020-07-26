NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three children and one woman are hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after they were rescued from a fire in Brooklyn.
It started in an 8th floor apartment at the Linden Houses in East New York on Saturday afternoon.
A woman, 37, along with two boys, 13 and 14, and a girl, 11, were all taken to the hospital.
The FDNY posted a picture on Instagram of the firefighters who responded to the scene.
"When we pulled up on scene, we saw heavy smoke coming out of the rear of the building. We made our way up to the 8th floor through the thick black smoke. We were able to figure out what apartment it was and we immediately started to force the door. When we got the door to the apartment open, we were met with a wall of black smoke that came out into the hallway. When I began my search, there was zero visibility. About 10 feet in, I found an individual. I called it over the radio and Firefighter Khalid Lewis and I began to remove the person from the apartment. At the same time Firefighter Khalid Lee found another individual during his search. He brought the individual out where Firefighter Lewis was able to assist with the removal. During this time, I continued my search. I went back into the apartment and found a third person. At the same time, Firefighter Lewis continued his search and found the fourth person. There was a total of four people rescued from this fire. Everyone did a great job forcing the door, making searches, and putting the fire out," says #FDNY Lieutenant George Mueller, #Ladder107, who responded to an all-hands fire in Brooklyn earlier this afternoon. Firefighter Khalid Lewis says, "I was assigned the irons position. We worked as a team to find the fire and individuals. It was a very high heat situation and we relied on our training in order to remove everyone from the fire. It was a collective effort." Firefighter Khalid Lee says, "I was assigned the can position. This was a coordinated effort. We split up during the search and we were able to find the individuals in the apartment with zero visibility. We train for this and with hard work and great leadership, we were ready for this and we were able to succeed." The patients were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The firefighters said they were able to rescue the four, despite thick, black smoke and little to no visibility in the apartment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.