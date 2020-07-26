WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Republicans are set to unveil a new stimulus aid package as soon as Monday.
The package would include $1,200 checks to many Americans.
The Trump Administration says it will not renew the unemployment benefits of $600 extra per week. Instead, the new proposed aid package would pay roughly 70% of applicants’ wages prior to unemployment.
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer wants to extend the current package until Jan. 31.
“We should not give a 30% pay cut to those who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. This, the unemployment insurance has kept millions out of poverty, prevented the recession from becoming a depression. We need to extend it,” he said.
“The original unemployment benefits actually paid people to stay home, and actually, a lot of people got more money staying at home than they would going back to work,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said.
The White House says the package will also include tax credits for small businesses and restaurants.