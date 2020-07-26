NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the man they say tried to rape a woman on a hiking trail in Queens.
The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect.
They say a 51-year-old woman was walking on Orange Trail in Forest Park around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say the suspect hit the woman in the head, then pushed her into some bushes, pulled her pants down and began choking her.
The man ran away after the woman fought back and screamed for help.
She was treated and released from a local hospital.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.