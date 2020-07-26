NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A motorcyclist critically hurt in a collision involving a marked NYPD vehicle in Brooklyn on Saturday night has died.
The officers in the car were responding to calls of shots fired near Metropolitan and Wythe Avenues just before 11:30 p.m., police said.
According to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, the police SUV collided with the 37-year-old victim’s motorcycle at the intersection of Metropolitan and Driggs Avenues.
The car’s emergency lights and siren were on, investigators said.
First responders called to the scene of the accident said they found the motorcyclist lying on the pavement. He suffered head trauma and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.