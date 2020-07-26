By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s gonna be a sizzler of a Sunday as bright skies and high humidity will make it feel like the dog days of summer! Expect highs in the lower 90s in NYC, and maybe some mid 90s in parts of NJ. It’ll be a muggy day as well so the temps will feel a bit hotter.
The good news is that there are very limited rain chances today, perhaps 10% over the hillier spots north and west. For the most part though, it’ll be a dry day – perfect for hitting the pool or beach!
Looks like the heat will peak tomorrow with temps in the mid and upper 90s along with very humid conditions. Tuesday will still be hot as well, and very steamy, with a threat for strong thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area.