By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hot, hot, HOT! That’s the story for the next few days as we’re locked into a classic summer pattern. Skies will clear through the evening and it’ll be another muggy night as temps in the City stay in the upper 70s, with upper 60s for the ‘burbs.
Tomorrow will be the peak of the heat as temps will soar into the mid 90s… but the sky-high humidity will make it feel truly oppressive with heat indices right around 100 degrees! Make sure to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if you’re spending time outdoors!
Tuesday will be yet another hot, steamy, sweltering day with temps in the 90s along with very humid conditions, but there is a risk of scattered thunderstorms in the PM which should knock the temps and humidity down a bit for Wednesday. Stay cool!