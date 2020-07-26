NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for a man they say is linked to a pattern of robberies in one area of The Bronx.

Police said the first incident happened on July 5 around 7 p.m. on Webster Avenue, where a man allegedly punched a 44-year-old woman, then ran off with her groceries and apartment keys.

It happened when the woman was leaving the elevator on the 8th floor of the Butler Houses, according to police.

Police released this surveillance video from the July 5 incident:

The woman refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The second incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on July 7. Police said a man approached a 58-year-old woman who was standing at a bus stop on Webster Ave. and punched her in the face while she was putting money in her purse.

The suspect ran inside the Butler Houses after he was unable to grab any money from the woman, police said.

The second victim, according to police, also refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are looking into a third incident that happened at the Butler Houses on July 13.

Police said a man followed a 78-year-old woman on the 16th floor to the staircase, where he allegedly grabbed her purse and ran away.

The suspect got away with $400, a cell phone and the victim’s ID, but she was not hurt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.