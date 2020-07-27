Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help located a person wanted for questioning in a deadly stabbing in the Bronx.
Police say the victim was found early Sunday morning inside an apartment building on Jerome Avenue near West 192nd Street.
The NYPD have identified the victim as 32-year-old Kemar Solomon.
Police have not said how the person they want to question is connected to the case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.