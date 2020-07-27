NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging the court system to fully reopen as quickly as possible to tackle the recent uptick in gun violence.

“Because we’re facing a perfect storm – and no one can doubt that – all of the combined crises and trauma together have created an abhorrent situation, where we saw crime uptick and a lot of the normal realities weren’t there to address it. We’ve got to fix that now,” he said Monday. “We also have to restart all the pieces of the criminal justice system to make sure that, God forbid, someone has committed an act of violence and means to do harm to their community members, that we can do something about it.”

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Holds Daily Briefing On Crime And Coronavirus

De Blasio cited a “huge backlog” of cases involving violent crimes, saying only 50% of firearms charges have reached the point of indictment.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the impact of the backlog “indisputable.”

“We have about 2,100 gun cases just in the last two years that are still open. Half of them [are] indicted, and almost all of them are waking around next two you and me everyday on the street,” he said.

The mayor sent a letter to the city’s chief judge and five district attorneys asking them to work with his office to expedite things.

LINK: Tracking Shootings In NYC

“What can the city of New York do to help each of you and all of your colleagues to get this right? Because, again, just a little beginning of the court system won’t get it done. We need to find a way to get back to full strength,” he said. “There are obvious issues of health and safety. We want to help. We have a lot of spaces we can make available, personnel to help address the health and safety issues.”

He said the city owes this much to the families of those taken by gun violence, like 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr., who is being laid to rest today.

Earlier this month, CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer heard from a spokesman for the Office of Court Administration who insisted judges never stopped working during the pandemic and said the mayor was “shifting the blame.”