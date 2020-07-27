NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Following another Revel accident this weekend that left a man in critical condition and the death of our friend and colleague Nina Kapur, a congressman is calling on the mayor and the governor to suspend a scooter-sharing company’s operations in New York City.

Nina died in an accident while riding on a Revel scooter. She was 26.

Days before the tragedy, CBS2’s news team discussed the prevalence of scooters and concerns shared with us by viewers.

Now one congressman is calling on the the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles to temporarily suspend Revel’s operations until they improve their safety procedures. In his letter, Rep. Adriano Espaillat says a number of constituents have been involved in Revel-related accidents.

He says the company is “notorious for it lackadaisical requirements, user training and compliance.”

“So, I respectfully urge the New York Department of Motor Vehicles to take a stand for New Yorkers and remove Revel from operations within the state until the company has implemented adequate and updated regulations and training and safety measures to ensure these motorized vehicles no longer present a danger to residents and the safety of our neighborhoods,” Espaillat wrote.

For Nina and all who have lost their lives or been injured after using #Revel scooters, I have called for the motorized vehicles to be removed from city streets as they present a clear danger to residents, passengers, pedestrians & the overall street safety of our neighborhoods. — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) July 26, 2020

Revel came to Brooklyn in 2018, expanded to Queens a year later, and this past spring to Manhattan and the Bronx. It has skyrocketed in popularity, with 3,000 scooters in the city. It has also suspended 2,000 riders in the past six weeks.

The company reminded customers to follow traffic laws and wear helmets.

Revel said there have been three million rides taken to date.

In an email to customers this weekend, Revel said:

This summer, we’ve ramped up our rider accountability policies, resulting in the suspension of more than 2,000 riders in the past six weeks. In the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out new measures to encourage safe riding, including an in-app safety exam that we’re developing with the help of industry experts. All users will be required to complete this exam in order to continue riding, and any user who doesn’t will lose access to Revel. Starting this week, you’ll also have to confirm that you’re wearing a helmet before every Revel ride. When it comes to street safety, there’s no one move that will fix everything, and quick fixes rarely produce real change. That’s why we’ll continue putting in the time and effort needed to find and implement solutions that move the needle and have a long-term impact. As we double down on our commitment to safety, we’re asking you to do the same. Drive defensively, wear a helmet, report unsafe riding, and ask the Revel riders in your life to follow the rules too.

Police told CBS2 stats from this year show there have been 25 collisions involving specifically Revel scooters city-wide from Jan. 1 through July 5.

Because they are classified by the New York Department of Motor Vehicles as “Class B limited use motorcycles,” also known as mopeds, and capped at 30 mph, you only need a driver’s license to operate them.

Helmets are legally required by the state.

Revel told CBS2 riders are “required to wear one of the two helmets provided with each vehicle,” and that the company offers free lessons.

Revel said it is actively investigating Kapur’s accident and is in contact with the NYPD. It also acknowledges that until now, there had been no previous fatalities related to an accident on one of its vehicles.