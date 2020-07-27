NYC Shootings16-Year-Old Killed, 2 Other Teens Wounded Near Brooklyn Park
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Harvey Cedars, Health, Jersey Shore News, Lifeguards, Local TV, New Jersey, Surf City

HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of lifeguards have tested positive for the coronavirus in two Jersey Shore beach communities.

Health officials say 17 of them are from Harvey Cedars and 12 are from Surf City.

They all allegedly attended two social gatherings earlier this month.

Harvey Cedars officials say the beaches will remain fully staffed, and Surf City is making adjustments to its staffing to protect beaches.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Comments

Leave a Reply