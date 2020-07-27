Comments
HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of lifeguards have tested positive for the coronavirus in two Jersey Shore beach communities.
Health officials say 17 of them are from Harvey Cedars and 12 are from Surf City.
They all allegedly attended two social gatherings earlier this month.
Harvey Cedars officials say the beaches will remain fully staffed, and Surf City is making adjustments to its staffing to protect beaches.
