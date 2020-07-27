Today will be hot and humid with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100. That said, we are under a heat advisory today and tomorrow. And while we’re not looking at a record smashing day, Bridgeport, CT has a pretty good shot of breaking their record; record highs will be approached elsewhere with perhaps a tied record at one of the stations. *Central Park’s record for today is 98 and we’re forecasting a high of 96.

Tonight will be mostly clear and rather warm with temps only dipping to around 80 in the city… 70s and distant 60s in the suburbs.

Tomorrow will be hot and even more humid with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100. There’s also a risk of strong t’storms, especially into the afternoon, with the approach of our next cold front. Iso’d damaging wind reports are the main concern at this point.

Things quiet down on Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and a little relief in the humidity. It will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.