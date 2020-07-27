Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! It’s gonna be a scorcher to start the work week today! Expect peak heat and humidity this afternoon as temps will soar into the mid 90s, and high humidity will make it feel even worse, right around 100 degrees!
Make sure to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if you’re spending time outdoors! The good news is that no storms are on tap today, so a cooldown in the pool or the ocean is a good bet!
Tomorrow is going to be another sweltering day with muggy highs in the 90s. There is also a risk of scattered thunderstorms in the PM which should knock the temps and humidity down a bit for Wednesday.
Stay cool!