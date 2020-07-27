ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York Department of Environmental Conversation wants you to be on the lookout for unwelcome guests at the pool.
Specifically, Asian longhorned beetles, or ALBs.
According to the DEC, the ALBs emerge as adults and are most active outside their host trees during late summer.
They’re asking New York pool owners to participate in a survey to help identify the invasive species, which is a threat to forests and trees in the state.
“Most invasive forest pest infestations have been discovered and reported by members of the public, making citizen science a vital tool for protecting our urban and rural forests,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Swimming pool monitoring is a simple, economical approach to surveying for Asian longhorned beetles and gives New Yorkers the chance to take an active role in protecting the trees in their yards and communities.”
If you spot any of the pests in your pool filters, please email photos to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov or mailing the insect itself to the DEC’s Forest Health Diagnostics Lab, 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, NY 12054, attention Jessica Cacelliere.
ALBs are about 1.5 inches long, black with white spots, and have black and white antennae. The leave perfectly round exit holes about the size of a dime in branches and trunks of host trees and create sawdust-like material called frass that collects on branches and around the base of trees.
ALBs have caused the death of hundreds of thousands of trees across the country.
For more information, click here.