NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – The owners of a South Jersey gym that reopened in May and refused to close under a state order are facing charges for continuing to operate.
The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr received three violations and had been ordered to shut down by the health department.
A judge issued a contempt order Friday against Frank Trumbetti, 51, and Ian Smith, 33, after they refused to close the gym.
Both owners were arrested and released on Monday.