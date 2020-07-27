THE BRONX, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two children they say were abducted in The Bronx.

The children were taken by there parents, who do not have custody, according to police.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with Latisha Beretervide, the children’s grandmother, who lives at the home on Grace Avenue in the Baychester section, where the little girl and boy were apparently staying for the week.

According to their maternal grandmother, the children’s parents were at the house Monday and took the kids in the blink of an eye. They’ve been missing since.

Police said they were last seen in a grey 2008 Toyota Camry.

Beretervide described her grandchildren, 2-year-old Chi and 4-year-old Cella-Rose, as friendly, happy babies.

However, she would not give details on why the parents don’t have custody. She said their paternal grandparents have custody in Virginia.

Beretervide said she picked the children up from Virginia on Thursday for a scheduled trip to New York.

The family told CBS2 they allowed the children’s parents to visit Monday, when they allegedly took the two kids.

Police said they were called around 6 p.m. about the two missing siblings.

“We trusted her too much and in a split second she just took them,” said Tereen Beretervide, the children’s aunt.

“If their parents is watching this or happen to see it, just do the right thing. You’re not helping yourself by doing this,” said Latisha Beretervide. “I don’t know what you guys were thinking even trying to attempt this. You guys kidnapped your children.”

Beretervide told CBS2 the parents left behind their 5-year-old son. They do not have custody of him, either.