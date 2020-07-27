Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thieves who broke into an optical store in Brooklyn targeted sunglasses.
Police hope surveillance images will help someone identify them.
The burglary happened Saturday night shortly after 4 a.m.
The store – Flatbush Optical – is on Flatlands Avenue in the East New York section.
Police say after the group broke the lock on the rear door, they got away with just under $15,000 in sunglasses.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.